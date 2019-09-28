  • search
    #SaveOurSabarimala campaign strikes again, a year after historic Sabarimala verdict

    By Shreya
    |

    Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 28: It has been a year since the historic Sabarimala judgement by the Supreme Court paving the way for the entry of women of all ages into the shrine saying the ban amounted to gender discrimination.

    The judgement was passed by 4:1 majority by a bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and judges D Y Chanrachud, A M Khanwilkar, R F Nariman. Indu Malhotra, the sole woman on the bench and the author had a dissenting opinion.

    The famous temple had banned women between 10 to 50 years of age inside its premises.

    A year since the verdict, women's groups in Kerala are still determined to ensure that their hard-fought gains don't wither away.

    The hashtag #SaveOurSabarimala has gone viral, where twitterati has urged to respect ancient hindu traditons, and do not impose political agenda.

