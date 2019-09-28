#SaveOurSabarimala campaign strikes again, a year after historic Sabarimala verdict

Deepika S

Shreya

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 28: It has been a year since the historic Sabarimala judgement by the Supreme Court paving the way for entry of women of all ages into the shrine saying the ban amounted to gender discrimination.

The judgement was passed by 4:1 majority by a bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and judges D Y Chanrachud, A M Khanwilkar, R F Nariman. Indu Malhotra, the sole woman on the bench and the author had a dissenting opinion.

The famous temple had banned women between 10 to 50 years of age inside its premises.

A year since the verdict, women's groups in Kerala are still determined to ensure that their hard-fought gains don't wither away.

The hashtag #SaveOurSabarimala has gone viral, where twitterati has urged to respect ancient hindu traditons, and do not impose political agenda.

Enough has happened to #Hindus in the past few centuries. Today, all the rights have been given to minorities only and we Hindus are left to see the #tamasha of destroying our culture.#SaveOurSabarimala pic.twitter.com/HEUQCDQtHt#SaveOurSabarimala — Raja Arya (@RajaAry70340266) September 28, 2019

#SaveOurSabarimala



If d Kerala govt is so adamant about enforcing the so-called gender equality & if they have d courage, then it should walk d talk by demonstrating the entry of women in Kerala’s Malankara Mar Thoma Syrian Church & mosques where d entry of women is prohibited pic.twitter.com/tRqf4zDpI8 — Vibhav Prabhu Dessai (@vibhav_pd) September 28, 2019

On this day (28 Sept) in 2018, the Supreme Court opened the door of Sabarimala temple in Kerala to women devotees and held that century old practice of not allowing women in age group of 10-50 inside the temple is illegal and unconstitutional.#SaveOurSabarimala #Sabarimala — मयुर (@TawateMayur) September 28, 2019

I am from Uttar Pradesh but I am also a devotee of Lord Ayappa . No Marry sweety or Rehana Fatima can break our trust or faith towards our ancient temples.



I stand with my fellow Hindu brothers of Karela to #SaveOurSabarimala from Adharmik Aasurik people.@People4Dharma pic.twitter.com/E83lJ7GVj6 — Siiddharth Mishra (@Mr_Siddharth) September 28, 2019