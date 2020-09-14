‘Save your own life as PM busy with peacock’: Rahul Gandhi’s dig at Modi govt

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Sep 14: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Modi government over the handling of the coronavirus pandemic in the country, saying that people of India will have to be 'atmanirbhar' (self-reliant) and 'save their own lives because PM is busy with a peacock.'

He also targeted the prime minister for the "unplanned lockdown" calling it "gift of one man's ego."

"India's coronavirus cases will cross 50 lakh this week and active cases will cross 10 lakh. Unplanned lockdown was the gift of one man's ego, which led to the spread of coronavirus across the country. Modi government said "be self-reliant (atmanirbhar)"... which meant "save your own lives" because the Prime Minister is busy with peacock," Rahul tweeted.

Gandhi left to go abroad last week with his mother and Congress chief Sonia Gandhi for her annual check-up.

Last month, he had tweeted that he was right about the Covid tally touching the 20 lakh-mark by August 10.