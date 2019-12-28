  • search
Trending Flashback 2019
    'Save Constitution-Save India': Congress to take out all-India flag march today

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 28: The Congress on its 134th foundation day on Saturday will take out marches across the country to take its "Save Constitution-Save India" message to the people.

    Congress leaders at party meet
    Congress leaders at party meet

    The decision to take out flag marches comes amid massive protests across the country against the Citizenship Amendment Act which the Congress is opposed to.

    Former President Rahul Gandhi will lead the program in Guwahati. While his sister and Congress General Secretary will be in Lucknow. Congress President Sonia Gandhi will hoist their flag at AICC Headquarters in the national capital.

    In addition to the customary flag hoisting in the respective state capitals, the presidents of Pradesh Congress Committees will thereafter undertake flag marches carrying the message of Save Constitution-Save India, he said in a statement.

    They will also read the preamble of the Constitution in their respective languages at public meetings organised for this purpose, Venugopal said.

    The Congress will rise to every occasion when there is a challenge to the Constitution and any effort to derail the country from its path of progress amidst historical unemployment and pall of economic gloom, Venugopal said. PTI

    Row breaks out over Congress leader sponsored Christ statue in Karnataka

    In Lucknow, Priyanka Gandhi is also expected to attend a meeting of the party's advisory council and strategy group besides addressing the PCC to revamp the state unit after a number of leaders were recently expelled.

    The Congress has planned a peace march from its headquarters to the Ambedkar statue opposite GPO Park, but it may not take place in view of prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC.

    Priyanka Gandhi had earlier undertaken a peace march from Shaheed Smarak to GPO Park on October 2 to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

    This is her first visit to the state capital after violent protests against the amended citizenship law, which claimed at least 19 lives.

    Story first published: Saturday, December 28, 2019, 1:09 [IST]
