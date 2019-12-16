  • search
    Savarkar's grandson wants Rahul Gandhi thrashed in public

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Dec 16: VD Savarkar's grandson Ranjit Savarkar on Sunday appealed to Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to "thrash" Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in public for "insulting" the late Hindutva icon by his remarks.

    Ranjit was referring to the comments made by Rahul Gandhi at a public rally in Delhi on Saturday.

    File photo of Rahul Gandhi
    File photo of Rahul Gandhi

    Addressing the "Bharat Bachao Rally", Rahul Gandhi rejected the BJP's demand for apology for his "rape in India" barb, and added that his name was Rahul Gandhi, not "Rahul Savarkar", and he will never apologise for speaking the truth.

    Don't insult Veer Savarkar: Sanjay Raut on Rahul Gandhi's remark

    On Sunday evening, Ranjit Savarkar reminded Thackeray, who heads the Shiv Sena, of his past remarks that those who insult VD Savarkar should be thrashed at a public square.

    The Sena heads the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government comprising the Congress and the NCP.

    "Rahul Gandhi had repeatedly alleged that my grandfather had apologised to the British, which is not true. My grandfather had only agreed to the terms and conditions of the British to get freed from jail. He never swore allegiance to the British," Ranjit Savarkar said.

    'My name is Rahul Gandhi, not Rahul Savarkar; will never apologise'

    A political firestorm has erupted over Rahul Gandhi's remarks on the Hindutva icon.

    Story first published: Monday, December 16, 2019, 6:52 [IST]
