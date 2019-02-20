  • search
    Saudi Prince, Modi hold bilateral talks: 'We will jointly act on terror', says PM

    New Delhi, Feb 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman are delivering a joint statement after holding delegation-level talks on ways to further deepen strategic ties.

    The meeting is taking place in the backdrop of India's escalating tension with Pakistan following the Pulwama terror attack. Earlier, the crown prince, or MBS as he is popularly known, was accorded the ceremonial reception with a guard of honour at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, where he was received by President Ram Nath Kovind and Modi.

    Saudi Prince, Modi hold bilateral talks: We will jointly act on terror, says PM

    "We discussed all aspects of our bilateral ties today and have decided to take our relations to new heights," says PM Modi in his statement. Prior to the joint press statement, the two sides confirmed the signing of five Memorandum of Understanding agreements, including infrastructure, housing, cooperation on broadcasting and the enhancing bilateral investment relations.

    Also Read | Saudi Prince Salman meets Modi; Congress slams PM for 'protocol-breaking' welcome

    "We have also vowed to increase pressure on any country that sponsors terror activities," Modi says in a veiled retort to Pakistan. The Prime Minister is addressing a joint press statement with the Saudi Crown Prince.

    Following PM Modi's statement at the joint press conference, Mohammed bin Salman says, "Terrorism and extremism is a common concern . We want to tell India that we will cooperate with them on intelligence sharing...not just with India but with our neighbours as well. We thank India for the positive role in this."

    The Prince's visit comes at a time when tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad over the Pulwama terror attack are high.

