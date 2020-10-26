Satyendar Jain to hold meeting with mayors of three corporations

YouTube
    New Delhi, Oct 26: Delhi Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain will hold a meeting with the mayors of the three municipal corporations on Monday afternoon, a senior official said.

    The meetings comes amid a crisis over pending salaries of doctors of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation-run hospitals.

    Doctors of NDMC hospitals are currently agitating over the issue. The three mayors, Jai Prakash (North Delhi), Anamika (South Delhi) and Nirmal Jain (East Delhi), earlier sat outside the residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, seeking a meeting with him over the non-payment of salaries of the employees of the three corporations.

    Jain, who also holds the heath portfolio, later tweeted, "I received a call from Hon Chief Minister to meet the Mayor's of all the three MCD's. I am waiting for them."

