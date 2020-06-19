Covid-19 positive Satyendar Jain being shifted to Saket's Max Hospital for Plasma therapy

New Delhi, June 19: Days after testing positive for the coronavirus disease, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain was on Friday being shifted to Saket's Max Hospital where he will be administered for Plasma therapy.

Jain was earlier put on on oxygen support as his lung infection worsened, officials said.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday wished speedy recovery of COVID-19-infected Delhi's Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who has been shifted to an ICU after his condition deteriorated.

"Praying for the speedy recovery of Shri Satyendra Jain, Health Minister of Delhi, who is battling with COVID-19 infection," Shah tweeted. Jain, who is in hospital for COVID-19 treatment, has been diagnosed with pneumonia and is being shifted to an ICU as his condition has deteriorated, officials said on Friday.

According to doctors treating him, the 55-year-old minister has now been kept full-time on oxygen support as his oxygen saturation level (Spo2) has dipped.

On Sunday, Jain had attended a high-level meeting on the coronavirus situation in the national capital, convened by the home minister and attended by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan besides others.

The 55-year-old minister was brought to the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) in the early hours of Tuesday and was administered a test for the novel coronavirus infection that morning, for which he tested negative.

"He still has fever. The minister was tested again today after 24 hours of the first test," a senior official said.

This time, he tested positive, the official said.

Doctors at the RGSSH said his condition is "stable" but he has been again put on oxygen support.