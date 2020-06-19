  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajya Sabha Election 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Covid-19 positive Satyendar Jain being shifted to Saket's Max Hospital for Plasma therapy

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 19: Days after testing positive for the coronavirus disease, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain was on Friday being shifted to Saket's Max Hospital where he will be administered for Plasma therapy.

    Satyendar Jain put on oxygen support after his lung infection increases
    Satyendar Jain

    Jain was earlier put on on oxygen support as his lung infection worsened, officials said.

      India-China border dispute: IAF chief makes quiet visit to forward air bases | Oneindia News

      Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday wished speedy recovery of COVID-19-infected Delhi's Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who has been shifted to an ICU after his condition deteriorated.

      "Praying for the speedy recovery of Shri Satyendra Jain, Health Minister of Delhi, who is battling with COVID-19 infection," Shah tweeted. Jain, who is in hospital for COVID-19 treatment, has been diagnosed with pneumonia and is being shifted to an ICU as his condition has deteriorated, officials said on Friday.

      According to doctors treating him, the 55-year-old minister has now been kept full-time on oxygen support as his oxygen saturation level (Spo2) has dipped.

      On Sunday, Jain had attended a high-level meeting on the coronavirus situation in the national capital, convened by the home minister and attended by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan besides others.

      The 55-year-old minister was brought to the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) in the early hours of Tuesday and was administered a test for the novel coronavirus infection that morning, for which he tested negative.

      COVID-19: Manish Sisodia to chair meeting on increasing ICU beds in Delhi hospitals

      "He still has fever. The minister was tested again today after 24 hours of the first test," a senior official said.

      This time, he tested positive, the official said.

      Doctors at the RGSSH said his condition is "stable" but he has been again put on oxygen support.

      More SATYENDRA JAIN News

      Read more about:

      satyendra jain coronavirus

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue