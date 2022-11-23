Satyendar Jain gets relief from Delhi court over 'proper' jail food request

New Delhi, Nov 23: Jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday got relief from a Delhi court after it directed Tihar jail authorities to provide food in accordance with the relevant rules during his religious fast.

"In the facts and circumstances, let Tihar Jail Administration provide the food to Satyendar Kumar Jain, which is available to under trial, if he is on a religious fast keeping in mind the rule," the judge said.

He directed the jail administration to also file its reply by Thursday as to what food was given to Jain in the past six months, whether he was on religious fast during the course of previous 5-6 months and whether the diet, which was being given, has been stopped during the past 10-12 days.

The judge further directed the jail administration to file a medical report of Jain, including his current weight and MRI scans, if any, by Monday.

During the hearing, the jail administration sought three days' time to file a detailed report along with relevant documents which the court had sought from the jail superintendent as well as the medical officer.

The court was told by senior advocate Rahul Mehra, appearing for Jain, that fruits, vegetables and nuts which the politician was getting, have been stopped by the jail authorities. The lawyer said Jain was entitled to a special diet during the fast.

The law officer appearing for the jail administration sought an adjournment to file a detailed report.

Earlier, Jain alleged the jail administration had stopped giving him the food allowed ''as per law'' during his religious fast.

A fresh row erupted on Wednesday after videos emerged of the jailed minister purportedly eating uncooked vegetables and fruits in his Tihar jail cell.

