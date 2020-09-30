Satya pareshan ho sakta hai, parajit nahi: MP CM on Babri verdict

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bhopal, Sep 30: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday hailed as the "victory of truth" the special CBI court's verdict acquitting all accused in the Babri masjid demolition case.

"Satya pareshan ho sakta hai, parajit nahi. Aaj ek baar phir satya ki jeet hui hai. Bharatiya nyaypalika ki jai.

(True can be troubled but it cannot be defeated. Today, truth has won again. I hail the Indian judicial system," Chouhan tweeted in Hindi.

Chouhan also released a video statement, saying the then Congress government was prejudiced and levelled false allegations against saints and senior leaders.

"These allegations were proved baseless (in the court's judgement on Wednesday). Everything has become crystal clear now. We welcome the verdict of the court," Chouhan stated.

The special CBI court in Lucknow has acquitted all the 32 accused in the case, including BJP veterans L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, saying there was no conclusive proof against them.

The case relates to the razing of the disputed structure in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992.