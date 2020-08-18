Satya Pal Malik transferred, appointed Governor of Meghalaya

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 18: Satya Pal Malik, the Governor of Goa has been transferred and appointed as the Governor of Meghalaya.

Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari will discharge the functions of the Goa Governor in addition to his own duties.

In November Malik was sworn in as Governor of Goa. Malik had earlier served as the governor of Jammu and Kashmir, which was bifurcated into two union territories

Malik, 73, replaced Mridula Sinha who was holding the Goa governors post since August 2014

"I have come from Kashmir which is known to be a very problematic place. I have dealt there successfully and handled all issues. J&K is a peaceful and good place now which is on the path of progress. The leadership there is non- controversial. They are doing their work very well, so I feel that I would be spending time here in much peaceful way, he had said.