    Satta bazaar predicts 250 seats for BJP in LS polls

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 18: The bets are on the BJP for the satta bazaar in Rajasthan. The betting market has predicted that the BJP would win over 250 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

    They have also said that the BJP led NDA would win 300 to 310 seats. For Rajasthan, the market is predicting that the BJP would get 18 to 20 out of the 25 seats. The satta bazaar has said that the Balakot air strike has proven to be favourable for the BJP and Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has emerged stronger since then.

    Prior to the air strike, the bookies were giving the NDA 280 seats. For the BJP the prediction was 200 prior to the strike.

    For the Congress the bookies predict 72 to 74. This number prior to the strike was at 100, according to the satta bazaar.

    Story first published: Monday, March 18, 2019, 8:55 [IST]
