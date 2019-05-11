Satta bazaar prediction of the Lok Sabha election 2019

New Delhi, May 11: With the Lok Sabha elections 2019 approaching the final stages, the impatience and anxiety among the people are soaring. More than who will the election, what people want to know is how many seats will the BJP get. From streets to homes, from offices to public transports, election and the possible outcome of 2019 Lok Sabha polls is dominating the debates. All kinds of speculations and guesses are doing rounds, and the betting market or the Satta Bazaar is sizzling in the political heat.

Amid myriad predictions and possible scenarios, one thing that is consistent with most Satta Bazars is that the BJP will emerge as the single largest party. Reports suggest that the size of the election betting market stands at over a thousand crores, almost twice as big as it was in 2014.

The NDA's tally could be between 320-325, while the BJP may end up around 240-245 seats, as per the prediction of Rajasthan's Phalodi satta bazaar, a News 18 report said.

A London-based website offers daily betting rates for the number of seats the BJP and the Congress may win.

Another prediction by a betting market at least five seats for the BJP in Delhi. There are seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi. The 'satta' market believes Sheila Dikshit is likely to win her seat, so it may not be seven out of seven for the BJP as it was in 2014. In Rajasthan, according to Phalodi satta bazaar,the BJP may win 21-22 seats, report said.

Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch satta bazaar puts the Lok Sabha seat tally at 247-250 for BJP and 77-79 for Congress. The Surat satta market predicts 246-248 in favour of BJP and with Congress coming a distant second with 78-80 seats.

Another consistent predictions with almost all major Satta Bazaars is that the Congress tally would be better than 2014 when it won just 44 seats. Another common prediction is that the BJP would less seats in Uttar Pradesh than in 2014. The satta markets of Hapur, Delhi, Phalodi (Rajasthan), Indore, Kolkata, Agra, Bhavnagar, Mumbai and Nagpur are reportedly betting on the NDA emerging as the largest alliance.

Physical betting and gambling are illegal across India. But the growth of the 'satta' market can be attributed to mobile apps and websites, as many of them operate from abroad where betting is legal. An India Today report says that

payments are done through back-channels.

The Seventh Schedule of the Constitution says that states have the rights to make laws and policies regarding "gambling and betting".