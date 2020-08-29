Satnam Khattra, the man with the biggest biceps dies of heart attack at age of 31

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, Aug 29: Celebrity fitness trainer, bodybuilder and model Satnam Khattra passed away today after a heart attack.

Reports say, Khattra was not keeping well for the last few days. The news about his death was shared by his coach Rohish Khera.

Satnam Khattra was immensely popular for the size of his biceps and has been training a number of celebrities in Punjab. His sudden demise has left the industry in shock.

31-year-old Khattra was preparing to launch his own brand of fitness products and was waiting for COVID-19 pandemic to end.

He was the fitness coach at Khattra Fitness Club.

Born in 1989, in Bhadson, a small village in Punjab with a biceps size of 26 Inches, Satnam was known as the man with the biggest arms.

Sources say, Khattra has been motivating the youth of Punjab to exercise and give up on drugs and ill-practices.

Satnam was immensely popular on Tik Tok and loved making videos. He has a huge fan following of 361k on his Instagram page.

An ardent sports lover Satnam Khattra participated in state-level Kabbadi tournaments.