YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Satnam Khattra, the man with the biggest biceps dies of heart attack at age of 31

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 29: Celebrity fitness trainer, bodybuilder and model Satnam Khattra passed away today after a heart attack.

    Satnam Khattra, the man with the biggest biceps dies of heart attack at age of 31
    Satnam Khattra, Image Courtesy Facebook

    Reports say, Khattra was not keeping well for the last few days. The news about his death was shared by his coach Rohish Khera.

    Satnam Khattra was immensely popular for the size of his biceps and has been training a number of celebrities in Punjab. His sudden demise has left the industry in shock.

    31-year-old Khattra was preparing to launch his own brand of fitness products and was waiting for COVID-19 pandemic to end.

    He was the fitness coach at Khattra Fitness Club.

    Born in 1989, in Bhadson, a small village in Punjab with a biceps size of 26 Inches, Satnam was known as the man with the biggest arms.

    Sources say, Khattra has been motivating the youth of Punjab to exercise and give up on drugs and ill-practices.

      Suresh Raina returns home, to skip IPL | Blow to CSK | Oneindia News

      Satnam was immensely popular on Tik Tok and loved making videos. He has a huge fan following of 361k on his Instagram page.

      An ardent sports lover Satnam Khattra participated in state-level Kabbadi tournaments.

      More PUNJAB News

      Read more about:

      punjab

      Story first published: Saturday, August 29, 2020, 15:06 [IST]
      Other articles published on Aug 29, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X