Satheesh Balan is DIG CBI

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 23: Senior IPS officers B Satheesh Balan and Ashwin Shenvi have been appointed as Deputy Inspector General (DIG) and Superintendent of Police (SP) respectively in the CBI, according to a Personnel Ministry order.

Balan, a 2004 batch IPS officer of Haryana cadre, has been appointed for a period of five years, it said.

Shenvi, also from the same cadre, has been appointed for an initial period of four years in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the order said.