Satellite images show China has intruded into India: Rahul's fresh attack on PM Modi

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 21: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday again targeted the Prime Minister over Galwan valley clash and pointed that satellite images show that China has intruded into Indian territory.

"Prime Minister said no body intruded and no body has occupied our territory, but the satellite images show clearly that China near Pangong lake has occupied the holy land of Bharat Mata," tweeted Rahul.

Rahul Gandhi used an image with the tweet shown by one of the TV channels.

Earlier on Sunday, Rahul Gandhi attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying, "Narendra Modi is actually Surender Modi."

Rahul stepped up attack on Modi government after 20 Indian soldiers, including an officer, were killed in an unprecedented violent clash with Chinese PLA troops in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on June 15.

Modi had said, "Neither anyone has intruded into our territory nor took over any post."

Quoting these words, Gandhi, in a tweet, questioned the claim. "PM has surrendered Indian territory to Chinese aggression. If the land was Chinese: Why were our soldiers killed? Where were they killed?" he asked.

However, Prime Minister Office on Saturday clarified and countered opposition''s attack, saying "attempts are being made in some quarters to give a mischievous interpretation" to his remark at the All-Party Meeting held on Friday on Galwan stand-off.

The Prime Minister''s Office (PMO) said, the PM specifically emphasied Indian forces now decisively counter any violations on LAC (unhe rokte hain, unhe tokte hain) in contrast to the past neglect of such challenges.