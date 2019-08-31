Assam NRC final list 2019 today: How to check your name?

India

Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Aug 31: The NRC or National Register of Citizen for Assam will be published today on August 31, 2019. The Union Home Ministry has appealed to the people of Assam to ignore the rumours. Ministry of Home Affairs said that if one's name doesn't appear in National Citizenship Register (NRC), the person will not be directly declared as a 'foreigner' and can appeal to the 'Foreign Tribunal'.

Assam tense ahead of release of final NRC list today

The authority dealing with the exercise to update the citizens list updated that entire information and final list of NRC will be available on NRC website (http://www.nrcassam.nic.in) from August 31 titled 'Supplementary list of inclusions/exclusions status (final NRC).'

How to check your name on NRC

Login to the website - http://www.nrcassam.nic.in or http://www.assam.mygov.in .

or . Go to the link 'Supplementary Inclusions/Exclusions Lists (Final NRC) status

A new window will open on the screen

Enter your Application Reference Number (ARN) to check if your name has been added to the final NRC.

Who will appear on the list?

Only those people will appear on the list whose names or family members of the applicant were appeared on the first NRC in 1951 or in the electoral rolls up to March 24, 1971.

Apart from this, other required documents are - permanent residential certificate, passport, government-issued licence or certificate, LIC policy, land and tenancy records, government employment certificate, bank/post office accounts, educational certificate and court records.