Sasikala’s huge influence in running Tamil Nadu government exposed

Sasikala's influence in the Tamil Nadu government and the AIADMK party came down considerably after 2012. This was told to the Justice Arumughaswamy Commission of Inquiry by Krishnapriya, who is Sasikala's niece.

The commission is probing the death of Jayalalithaa and several persons have deposed before it. Sasikala who is currently serving a jail term after being convicted in the disproportionate assets case too had filed affidavits in which she had detailed the final days of Jayalalithaa.

Krishnapriya went to state in her deposition that Sasikala had enormous influence in the government as well as the party. Her power was such that she would handpick senior bureaucrats posted in the office of the Chief Minister.

Krishnapriya said that when it came to the government, Sasikala had a big say in transfers. Be it collectors or top officials in the secretariat, she was the one who took the call. She even had a great deal of influence in police transfers, Krishnapriya also said. Krishnapriya while deposing under oath also said that only those trusted by her were appointed as secretaries to the CM and they were all handpicked by her.

However, she fell out of favour with Jayalalithaa in 2011. Krishnapriya who is the daughter of Ilavarasi, who was also convicted in the DA case said that by 2012, Sasikala's powers had reduced considerably. She had reduced influence on appointments both political and in the government, Krishnapriya also said.

Till 2011, the selection of candidates for elections were all done by Sasikala. She would also be the one initiating disciplinary proceedings against the party men.

