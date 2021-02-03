Will Sasikala’s release change TN’s political spectrum: Wait and see says TTV

Madurai, Feb 03:

Madurai, Feb 03: V K Sasikala, late J Jayalalithaa'sconfidante would return to Tamil Nadu on February 7 from Bengaluru, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam general secretary,T T V Dhinakaran said here on Wednesday.

'Chemical' changes were on in Tamil Nadu, ahead of herarrival, he said, apparently referring to actions likeexpulsion of five AIADMK workers for pasting wall posters inher support.

Sasikala was in the Parappana Agrahara Prison in theKarnataka capital from February 15, 2017 and she was set freeon January 27 by authorities after completion of her four yearprison term in a corruption case.

She was discharged from a hospital after recovery fromCOVID-19 and she is now taking rest in a resort in Bengaluruas per doctor's advise.

A grand welcome awaited her right from Tamil Nadu'sborder near Hosur, he told reporters and appealed to cadres toensure that the reception being planned by the party cadresdoes not cause traffic congestion on the Bengaluru-Chennaihighway.

She would start at 9 am on February 7 from Bengaluru andreach 'T Nagar residence' in Chennai by road.

He said his aunt told him that she was recovering well inBengaluru and though there was a plan to visit memorials oflate leaders, C N Annadurai, M G Ramachandran and JJayalalithaa, now Amma's memorial has been closed.

''I know how many chemical changes are happening inTamil Nadu as soon as the news of her release broke out,'' hesaid.

Events like the present closure and opening of thememorial days ago were the 'side effects' to Sasikala's returnand it also showed the quality of people behind the move.

For such actions, people would give their verdict inthe Assembly elections due in a few months, he said.

Anyway, the memorial cannot remain shut and it has to beopened and Sasikala would visit the place to pay homage, he said.

To AIADMK leader K P Munusamy's comment that ifDhinakaran requested that he be re-inducted into the party(after apologising for his bid to destroy the party and thegovernment) it may be looked into by the party brass, the AMMKleader said time would answer the query.

''Time will tell who indulged in wrongs, who should seekapology and who should be pardoned,'' he said.

On AIADMK expelling partymen for supporting Sasikala bypasting wallposters honouring her, he said, ''many chemicalreactions have surfaced.'' Quoting a proverb, he meant suchactions cannot pre-empt support and victory for Sasikala.

The AMMK was founded to retrieve the AIADMK and theirgoal was also to prevent ''the evil force DMK'' from capturingpower in Tamil Nadu, he said.

Asked on AIADMK warning of legal action for use of itsflag in a car used by Sasikala, Dhinakaran pooh-poohed it.

Sasikala would continue her legal battle to win back theAIADMK and she is the party General Secretary (GC), heclaimed.

A case related to the general council of September 12,2017 of the AIADMK that abolished the position of GC and herremoval from that post was pending before a court, he said.

On the democratic front, the AMMK would take efforts toretrieve the party, he said.

'Sleeper cells' were not MLAs alone, such silentfunctionaries would continue to operate in AIADMK and do 'theright thing,' and raise their voice at the right time like thepeople who now stuck posters in 'Chinnamma's' support, he said.

Asked if his aunt would visit the AIADMK headquarters inChennai and convene the general council to retrieve the party,he said,''let there be some suspense...wait, you will know.'' When his attention was drawn that Sasikala cannot contestpolls for six years and what would be her course of action onthe political front, Dhinakaran said still there were legalavenues and consultations were on with experts to exploreoptions under the law.

''Let us wait,'' he said.