Sasikala to be released from Parappana Agrahara jail on January 27?

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 07: Late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's aide V K Sasikala, who is serving a four year prison term in a Bengaluru prison, is expected to be released on January 27

after she deposited Rs 10 crore fine at a special court. Sasikala, lodged at the Parappana Agrahara Prison Bengaluru, was convicted and sentenced in February 2017 in the Rs 66 crore disporportionate assets case.

However, she had applied for remission of her jail term to come out early, sources close to the leader told PTI. The prison authorities have forwarded her application to higher officials.

When the remission of 129 days is applied, the release will be by November end and not the previously expected date of January 2021, he had said. Sasikala has already spent a total of 35 days in jail in 1997 and 2014 and availed a 17 day parole in 2017, which is deducted from the period she already served, he had said.

As per Karnataka Prison Manual, three days of remission for good conduct isavailable for every month in jail and so far, she has completed 43 months, making her eligible for a reduction of 129 days in prison, N Raja Senthoor Pandian, lawyer of the jailed confidante of the late AIADMK supremo said.

"The Karnataka Prison Manual does not have any provision barring remission to those convicted for offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act. As per the manual, I strongly believe that she will be released by the month end," he said answering a question. When the remission of 129 days is applied, the release will be during the month end and not the previously expected date of January 2021, he said.

Sasikala seeks remission, learnt Kannada while in prison

Efforts are afoot to pay the fine of Rs 10 crore as per the court order, he said. Sasikala has already spent a total of 35 days injail in 1997 and 2014 and availed a 17 day parolein 2017, which is deducted from the period she alreadyserved, he said.

Asked for his reaction to expectations that Sasikala may be released soon, AIADMK senior leader and Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar told reporters that whether she walked out of jail or not will be based on law and regulations and the outcome was immaterial for the party.

As far as AIADMK was concerned, there is no change in its stand, which is that Sasikala, her supporters and in particular her family members, cannot getback to the party, he asserted.

After the Supreme Court restored the trial court judgement in toto againstSasikala and two of her close relatives in the disproportionate assetscase,(V N Sudhakaran and J Elavarasi), she surrendered before the courtin Karnataka on February 15, 2017 and has been lodged in Parappana Agrahara Central Jail.

Her two relatives are also undergoing four years simple imprisonment and all three of them were slapped with a fine of Rs 10 crore each.

With the death of Jayalalithaa in 2016, who was the first accused in the case, the appeal by Karnataka against her stood abated.