Sasikala tests positive for Covid-19, shifted to intensive care unit

Bengaluru, Jan 21: Expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala has tested positive for the coronavirus and has been shifted to the COVID-19 intensive care unit, according to reports.

The former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's close aide, who is serving her jail term at the Parappana Agrahara Prison here, had complained of fever and breathlessness on Wednesday, a week before her release.

"Sasikala was referred from Bowring & Lady Curzon Hospital with diagnosis of type 2 diabetes mellitus, hypertension, hypothyroidism, UTI and suspected SARI and treated with antibiotics, insulin, heparin and other supportive measures and was admitted here today," said Victoria Hospital.

"Her sugar levels are very high, there is severe chest infection. She is maintaining oxygen saturation on 10 litres of oxygen through NRBM (Non-rebreather mask)," the hospital said.

She was shifted from the prison and admitted earlier to the Bowring and Lady Curzon Medical College and Research Institute, also known as Bowring Hospital.

Sasikala's oxygen saturation level was 80 (against the normal of 95 and above) on Wednesday evening when she was admitted to the hospital. She was also sent to Victoria Hospital for the CT scan on Thursday afternoon.

Prior to it, she had undergone Rapid Antigen and RT-PCR tests which showed her COVID-19 reports negative, Kumar said.

Sasikala, lodged at the Parappana Agrahara Prison here, was sentenced to four years imprisonment in February 2017 in the Rs 66 crore disproportionate assets case.

Her illness comes at a time when she is just six days away to walk free from the prison on January 27.