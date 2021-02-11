Sasikala's properties seized in Tamil Nadu

Sasikala reaches Prestige Golfshire resort in Bengaluru, after being discharged from hospital

oi-Briti Roy Barman

Chennai, Feb 11: Three days after V K Sasikala, former Tamil Nadu chief minister Jayalalithaa's aide, returned to Chennai after completing her four-year jail term in Bengaluru in a corruption case authorities in different parts of the state have launched a crackdown against the jailed leader and her family members.

Sasikala's properties in Kanchipuram, Tanjavur, Tiruvarur and Chengalpet districts have been seized.

The administration has seized over 144 acres worth Rs 300 crore in Kanchipuram, over 26,000 square feet in Tanjavur, while assessing nearly 1,050 acres in Tiruvarur that belonged to a company owned by Sasikala and her family members. These properties were bought by companies between 1994 and 1996.

The crackdown on Sasikala's properties were launched following court orders received in disproportionate assets cases, district officials said in official statements.

But the timing of the raids has raised speculations as they come four years since the the expelled AIADMK leader was convicted in the cases and with only three months remaining for the election.

However, CM Palanisamy, said there is nothing political in this move and the government is only following a court order.

Notably, after travelling for 24 hours from Bengaluru to Chennai, when thousands of her supporters gave her a grand reception, 'Chinamma' has not had a visitor in a week.