Sasikala likely to be released on Jan 27, 2021, if the fine amount is paid, reveals RTI query

Bengaluru, Sep 15: Late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's aide V K Sasikala, who is serving a four year prison term in a Bengaluru prison, is expected to be released from the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in Bengaluru on January 27, 2021.

This comes as an answer to the much-speculated release date of one of the convict, VK Sasikala.

The authorities have said, that upon paying the entire fine amount of 10 crores, Sasikala's "probable date of release" will be on January 27, 2021. Failing which, as per judgement she has to undergo the default of sentence of imprisonment and her release will be postponed to February 27, 2022.

In reply to an RTI query, Bengaluru Central Prison's Public Information Officer states 'Convict Sasikala's probable date of release is 27-01-2021 provided in-default fine is paid. Probable date would be 27-02-2022 if fine not paid. Date may vary if she utilises parole facility'. pic.twitter.com/NVJbQeN7kr — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2020

Further, the authorities said that her date of release may vary if she utilises the parole facility.

Sasikala has already spent a total of 35 days injail in 1997 and 2014 and availed a 17 day parolein 2017, which is deducted from the period she already served.

After the Supreme Court restored the trial court judgement in toto againstSasikala and two of her close relatives in the disproportionate assetscase,(V N Sudhakaran and J Elavarasi), she surrendered before the courtin Karnataka on February 15, 2017 and has been lodged in Parappana Agrahara Central Jail.

Her two relatives are also undergoing four years simple imprisonment and all three of them were slapped with a fine of Rs 10 crore each.

With the death of Jayalalithaa in 2016, who was the first accused in the case, the appeal by Karnataka against her stood abated.