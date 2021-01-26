Sasikala is conscious, alert and well oriented: Bangaluru Hospital

YouTube
    Bengaluru, Jan 26: Expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala, who is serving a jail term in Bengaluru in a corruption case, is conscious, alert and well oriented, theB angalore Medical College and Research Institute said in a statement.

    Sasikala

    ''Sasikala is conscious, alert and well oriented, her pulse rate is 70/minute & blood pressure is 126/70 mmHg,'' Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute said.

    In view of her critical condition, she was shifted to the ICU ward of Victoria Hospital.

    Expelled AIADMK leader Sasikala to be released from prison on Jan 27, says nephew Dhinakaran

    Now that the symptoms have reduced substantially and her condition has become normal, she has been taken out of the ICU.

    However, the hospital authorities have been monitoring her.

    Meanwhile, her sister-in-law J Ilavarasi, who too is serving a jail term in the corruption case and was found COVID-19 positive, was keeping well, the authorities said.

      Farmers enter ITO, vandalise bus, press on to Central Delhi | Oneindia News

      Sasikala was sentenced to four years imprisonment in February 2017 in the Rs 66 crore disproportionate assets case.

      Story first published: Tuesday, January 26, 2021, 16:37 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 26, 2021
