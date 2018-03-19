SAS Geelani steps down as Tehrik-e-Hurriyat chief

Syed Ali Shah Geelani today stepped down as the Chairman of the Tehrik-e-Hurriyat. He was replaced by Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai.

The elections to the post would be held towards the end of the year and until then, the post will be held by Sehrai.

A spokesperson said that "the Tehrik-e-Hurriyat led by Syed Ali Geelani today held a meeting at its office in Srinagar and elected senior member Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai as the party chairman."

Geelani had cited health reasons as he offered to step down. He said that he had political burdens as a result of which he decided to step down. The ceremony was a mellow one in view of the restrictions imposed by the state government on the office-cum-residence of Geelani.

