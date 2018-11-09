  • search

'Sarkar' producers agree for two cuts, Rajinikanth slams Tamil Nadu govt

By
    Chennai, Nov 9: The producers of  Vijay-starrer Tamil movie 'Sarkar' have agreed for two cuts in the movie as demanded by the AIADMK leaders.

    'Sarkar' producers agree for two cuts, Rajinikanth slams Tamil Nadu govt

    The Tamil Nadu Exhibitors Association President, M Subramaniam, told reporters at Tiruppur that he got the assurance from the film's producers and that they would carry out two cuts demanded by the AIADMK leaders. |

    However, Superstar Rajinikanth slammed Tamil Nadu government over the crackdown on Sarkar. As per a private television report, 'Why oppose the movie after the censor board cleared it', asked Rajinikanth.

    AIADMK protest

    AIADMK protest

    The ruling AIADMK was up in arms against Tamil film star Vijay's Diwali release 'Sarkar' for its reported reference to former chief minister J Jayalalithaa, besides the alleged depiction of certain government schemes in a bad light. The AIADMK ministers demanded deletion of the contentious scenes, besides threatening to initiate legal action if the film crew failed to comply.

    Protest outside PVR

    Protest outside PVR

    The party workers were seen protesting outside Priya Enterplex in Madurai against the film. AIADMK Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) VV Rajan Chellappa told ANI, "We will continue to protest outside theatres till the controversial scenes and dialogues aren't removed. We appeal to exhibitors not to show it."

    Vandalised posters

    Vandalised posters

    In Chennai, the agitators vandalised posters of the movie outside Kasi theatre. In the pictures, the party workers can be seen tearing up the movie posters outside Kasi theatre, Chennai.

    Rs 100 crores business

    Rs 100 crores business

    The movie, which has successfully minted Rs 100 crores within two days of its opening, is getting a mixed reaction from the public. This is not the first time Vijay's film has attracted controversies and drama for its political content and views. In 2017, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had also raised objections to a section in his movie 'Mersal' for promoting 'misconceptions' about the central government schemes, including Goods and Services Tax (GST), demonetisation and Digital India campaign.

    tamil nadu rajinikanth chennai

