'Sarkar' producers agree for two cuts, Rajinikanth slams Tamil Nadu govt

AIADMK protest

The ruling AIADMK was up in arms against Tamil film star Vijay's Diwali release 'Sarkar' for its reported reference to former chief minister J Jayalalithaa, besides the alleged depiction of certain government schemes in a bad light. The AIADMK ministers demanded deletion of the contentious scenes, besides threatening to initiate legal action if the film crew failed to comply.

Protest outside PVR

The party workers were seen protesting outside Priya Enterplex in Madurai against the film. AIADMK Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) VV Rajan Chellappa told ANI, "We will continue to protest outside theatres till the controversial scenes and dialogues aren't removed. We appeal to exhibitors not to show it."

Vandalised posters

In Chennai, the agitators vandalised posters of the movie outside Kasi theatre. In the pictures, the party workers can be seen tearing up the movie posters outside Kasi theatre, Chennai.

Rs 100 crores business

The movie, which has successfully minted Rs 100 crores within two days of its opening, is getting a mixed reaction from the public. This is not the first time Vijay's film has attracted controversies and drama for its political content and views. In 2017, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had also raised objections to a section in his movie 'Mersal' for promoting 'misconceptions' about the central government schemes, including Goods and Services Tax (GST), demonetisation and Digital India campaign.