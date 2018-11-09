'Sarkar' film director Murugadoss seeks anticipatory bail

Chennai, Nov 9: Following the controversy over Sarkar film, its director AR Murugadoss has applied for anticipatory bail at Madras High Court on Friday. The court will hear the matter later today.

There have been protests by AIADMK workers in the state against the film. They are alleging that certain scenes in the movie criticize the previous Tamil Nadu Govt led by J Jayalalithaa.

The ruling AIADMK was up in arms against Tamil film star Vijay's Diwali release 'Sarkar' for its reported reference to former chief minister J Jayalalithaa, besides the alleged depiction of certain government schemes in a bad light.

The AIADMK ministers demanded deletion of the contentious scenes, besides threatening to initiate legal action if the film crew failed to comply.

The Tamil Nadu Exhibitors Association President, M Subramaniam, told reporters at Tiruppur that he got the assurance from the film's producers and that they would carry out two cuts demanded by the AIADMK leaders.