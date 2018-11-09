  • search

'Sarkar' film director Murugadoss seeks anticipatory bail

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Chennai, Nov 9: Following the controversy over Sarkar film, its director AR Murugadoss has applied for anticipatory bail at Madras High Court on Friday. The court will hear the matter later today.

    AR Murugadoss
    AR Murugadoss

    There have been protests by AIADMK workers in the state against the film. They are alleging that certain scenes in the movie criticize the previous Tamil Nadu Govt led by J Jayalalithaa.

    Also Read | 'Sarkar' producers agree for two cuts, Rajinikanth slams Tamil Nadu govt

    The ruling AIADMK was up in arms against Tamil film star Vijay's Diwali release 'Sarkar' for its reported reference to former chief minister J Jayalalithaa, besides the alleged depiction of certain government schemes in a bad light.

    The AIADMK ministers demanded deletion of the contentious scenes, besides threatening to initiate legal action if the film crew failed to comply.

    Also Read | Madras HC quashes plea by Maran brothers in illegal telephone exchange case

    The Tamil Nadu Exhibitors Association President, M Subramaniam, told reporters at Tiruppur that he got the assurance from the film's producers and that they would carry out two cuts demanded by the AIADMK leaders.

    Read more about:

    chennai tamil nadu

    Story first published: Friday, November 9, 2018, 12:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 9, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue