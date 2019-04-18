Sardar statue not aimed at disrespecting Nehru says Modi

New Delhi, Apr 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the Statue of Unity, installed in Gujarat, was not brought with the intention of bringing "disrespect" to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the first prime minister of the country.

"Sardar Patel's statue was not intended to disrespect Nehru," said PM Modi, addressing an election rally in Amreli, where he asked the crowd gathered to listen to his speech if they had googled "which is the tallest statue in the world and where is it situated?"

He said it was a matter of pride for Gujarat to have the tallest statue of the world.