  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Sardar statue not aimed at disrespecting Nehru says Modi

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the Statue of Unity, installed in Gujarat, was not brought with the intention of bringing "disrespect" to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the first prime minister of the country.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    "Sardar Patel's statue was not intended to disrespect Nehru," said PM Modi, addressing an election rally in Amreli, where he asked the crowd gathered to listen to his speech if they had googled "which is the tallest statue in the world and where is it situated?"

    He said it was a matter of pride for Gujarat to have the tallest statue of the world.

    lok-sabha-home

    More STATUE OF UNITY News

    Read more about:

    statue of unity gujarat narendra modi

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue