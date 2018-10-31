Sardar Patel statue: PM Modi unveils 'Statue of Unity' with grand tribute to 'Iron Man'

Ahmedabad, Oct 31: Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the 'Statue of Unity' at Kevadiya in Gujarat today. The 182-metre statue of Vallabhbhai Patel will be "dedicated to the nation" on his birth anniversary in Narmada district of Gujarat.

BJP chief Amit Shah, state chief minister Vijay Rupani, deputy CM Nitin Patel, and Madhya Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel were also present on the occasion of 143rd birth anniversary of the 'Iron Man of India'.

Earlier in the day, a cultural programme was organised at the venue for the PM, following which took a walk through the tent city. Before reaching Gujarat in a chopper, he tweeted, "We bow to the great Sardar Patel, the stalwart who unified India and served the nation tirelessly, on his Jayanti." He also paid tribute to former PM Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary.