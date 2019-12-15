Sardar Patel death anniversary: PM Modi, other leaders remember the 'Iron Man of India'

New Delhi, Dec 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to Vallabhbhai Patel on his 69th death anniversary, saying the country remains inspired by his exceptional services. India's first home minister died in 1950 in Mumbai.

"Tributes to the great Sardar Patel on his punya tithi (death anniversary). We remain eternally inspired by his exceptional service to our nation," Modi wrote on Twitter.

The ruling BJP believes that had Patel handled the Jammu and Kashmir issue after Independence, the situation there would have been better.

History has not done justice to Sardar Patel: Venkaiah Naidu

YSRCP leader and Rajya Sabha member Vijayasai Reddy paid tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 69 the death anniversary on Sunday.

He took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Remembering the 'Iron Man of India', Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 69th death anniversary. His contributions, teachings & ideals will remain eternal, and continues to guide our country."

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said on Saturday that history has not done justice to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the country's first home minister.

Sardar Patel was a man of action whose words gave one a peek into his personality. He was a lawyer by profession who went on to become the first Deputy Prime Minister of India. The Natendra Modi govt has declared his birth anniversary as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) and built a 182-meter tall statue of Unity, that was unveiled by Prime Minister Modi in Gujarat last year.