Saraswati Puja 2020: Why you should wear yellow colour clothes on Basant Panchami?

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 29: The festival of Basant Panchami 2020 will be celebrated on January 29 across different parts of the country. According to the Hindu calendar, the word 'Basant' means spring and 'Panchmi' denotes the fifth day of the 'Maagh' month. Basant Panchami 2020 is also celebrated as Saraswati Puja 2020 in many communities. Basant Panchami 2020 also announces the arrival of Holi' which take place forty days later.

The festival marks the end of winter season and arrival of the spring season. The festival also marks the birthday of Goddess Saraswati who is often depicted as a beautiful woman dressed in pure white, often seated on a white lotus, which symbolizes light, knowledge and truth. People worship Goddess Saraswati on this day as it is considered very auspicious, especially to begin a child's education.

Why you should wear yellow colour clothes on Basant Panchami?

There are many reasons, why you should be wearing yellow colour clothes on this day. The yellow colour holds a special meaning as it signifies the brilliance of nature and the vibrancy of life.

Since, the festival celebrates the season of spring and wearing yellow colour clothes also represents the new bloom. One can also see young girls wear bright yellow dresses and participate in the festivities.

On this day, people dress in yellow clothes after bathing in the Ganges or other holy rivers, fly kites and eat sweet yellow rice too. After this, any satvik yellow dish is prepared and also offered as Bhog to goddess Saraswati. By doing this, the Goddess Saraswati is pleased and also fulfils the wishes of the devotees.

Basant Rituis a balance between scorching heat, harsh winters and heavy rains.

Another reason is that during this season, the bright yellow colour symbolises prosperity, luck and positivity. It is also believed that since the sun is 'Uttarayan' on Basant Panchami, during this time, the yellow rays of the sun falling on the earth indicates prosperity and teaches us to be vigorous like the sun. This is why is important to wear yellow colour on Basant Panchami occasion.

The festival also kickstarts Rangotsava in Banke Bihari temple in Mathura from this day.

What to eat on Saraswati Puja 2020:

Like all other Indian festivals, food is an important part of Saraswati Puja. People love to indulge in special food and prepare festive yellow dishes like sweet saffron rice, kesari sheera, boondi ke ladoo, rajbhog, khichdi and many others.

Happy Basant Panchami 2020!