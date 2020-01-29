  • search
Trending Coronavirus Explainers
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Saraswati Puja 2020: Why you should wear yellow colour clothes on Basant Panchami?

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 29: The festival of Basant Panchami 2020 will be celebrated on January 29 across different parts of the country. According to the Hindu calendar, the word 'Basant' means spring and 'Panchmi' denotes the fifth day of the 'Maagh' month. Basant Panchami 2020 is also celebrated as Saraswati Puja 2020 in many communities. Basant Panchami 2020 also announces the arrival of Holi' which take place forty days later.

    Saraswati Puja 2020: Why you should wear yellow colour clothes on Basant Panchami?

    The festival marks the end of winter season and arrival of the spring season. The festival also marks the birthday of Goddess Saraswati who is often depicted as a beautiful woman dressed in pure white, often seated on a white lotus, which symbolizes light, knowledge and truth. People worship Goddess Saraswati on this day as it is considered very auspicious, especially to begin a child's education.

    Why you should wear yellow colour clothes on Basant Panchami?

    There are many reasons, why you should be wearing yellow colour clothes on this day. The yellow colour holds a special meaning as it signifies the brilliance of nature and the vibrancy of life.

    Since, the festival celebrates the season of spring and wearing yellow colour clothes also represents the new bloom. One can also see young girls wear bright yellow dresses and participate in the festivities.

    On this day, people dress in yellow clothes after bathing in the Ganges or other holy rivers, fly kites and eat sweet yellow rice too. After this, any satvik yellow dish is prepared and also offered as Bhog to goddess Saraswati. By doing this, the Goddess Saraswati is pleased and also fulfils the wishes of the devotees.

    Basant Rituis a balance between scorching heat, harsh winters and heavy rains.

    Another reason is that during this season, the bright yellow colour symbolises prosperity, luck and positivity. It is also believed that since the sun is 'Uttarayan' on Basant Panchami, during this time, the yellow rays of the sun falling on the earth indicates prosperity and teaches us to be vigorous like the sun. This is why is important to wear yellow colour on Basant Panchami occasion.

    The festival also kickstarts Rangotsava in Banke Bihari temple in Mathura from this day.

    What to eat on Saraswati Puja 2020:

    Like all other Indian festivals, food is an important part of Saraswati Puja. People love to indulge in special food and prepare festive yellow dishes like sweet saffron rice, kesari sheera, boondi ke ladoo, rajbhog, khichdi and many others.

    Happy Basant Panchami 2020!

    More FESTIVAL News

    Read more about:

    festival celebrations

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 29, 2020, 11:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 29, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X