Saraswati Puja 2019: Puja vidhi, Timing, significance of Basant Panchami

What is Basant Panchami?

Basant means spring while Panchami means "the fifth day". The auspicious day, which marks the beginning of the spring season (Vasant Ritu), is also celebrated as Saraswati Pujo in North Indian states, especially in Bengal. Devotees worship their beloved deity Saraswati to gain success in the arena of education, music and art. Vasant Panchami is also known as Shri Panchami and Saraswati Panchami.

Significance of Saraswati Puja

Goddess Saraswati is the fountain head of all learning and art forms. Students, professionals, artists, musicians and scholars worship Maa Saraswati seeking wisdom, artistic and technical skills, academic excellence and a good heart. Vasant Panchami and Navratri are some special occasions when Saraswati puja is popularly performed. You can, however, perform Saraswati puja in your home on any day you feel.

The Festival Of Spring:

Wake up early in the morning and take bath in water dropping some neem leaves and Tulsi leaves in it. Before bath, some people apply the paste of neem and turmeric on their body which is believed to have great medicinal effects on the skin. After the bath, wear white or yellow clothes. Clean the home and puja place. Gather the family members and do a team work to prepare for the puja. The preparations for the puja also include cleaning the minds and heart. Let a peaceful atmosphere prevail in the home during the puja.

Puja Muhurata:

According to drikpanchang.com, Vasant Panchami Puja Muhurta will last 15 minutes from 12:26 pm to 12:41 pm. The Panchami Tithi Begins at 12:25 on February 9 and will end at 2:08 pm on February 10.

How is it celebrated?

An idol or picture of Maa Saraswati, a kalash set up (copper pot with pure water with fragrant materials and spices - bunch of mango leaves inserted from top - a coconut placed on the set up - decorated with turmeric paste, chandan paste, kumkum and flowers) a white cloth, fragrant flowers, bel patra, Mango leaves, turmeric paste, chandan paste, kumkum, lamps, oil, wicks, camphor, incense sticks, betel leaves, durva grass, fruits, coconut, Holi colors, books and musical instruments. Prepare some nice dishes for offering at the end of the puja.

Chant this Mantra:

Yaa brahmachyuta shankara prabhrutibhi devai sadaa vandita, Saa maam pathu saraswati bhagavati nishshesha, jadyapaha. Aum saraswathyae namah, dhyanartham, pushpam samarpayami."

Light the lamp in front of Goddess Saraswati and offer her Prasad. Also offer the belpatra and mango leaves. Finally, sit in silence in your puja room and invoke the Goddess and ask her to shower her blessings on you. After you consume the prasad, offer to friends and family.

What to eat on Saraswati Puja 2019:

Like all other Indian festivals, food is an important part of Saraswati Puja. People love to indulge in special food and prepare festive yellow dishes like sweet saffron rice, kesari sheera, boondi ke ladoo, rajbhog, khichdi and many others.