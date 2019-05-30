  • search
    Saradha scam: Rajeev Kumar moves Court, seeks quashing of CBI notice

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, May 30: ADG CID Rajeev Kumar on Thursday moved the Calcutta High Court seeking the quashing of notice served on him by the CBI in connection with alleged suppression of facts in the Saradha chit fund scam probe.

    The CBI had sent a notice to Kumar asking him to appear before it for assisting the probe into the case.

    Saradha scam: Rajeev Kumar moves Court, seeks quashing of CBI notice
    ADG CID Rajeev Kumar

    Justice Pratik Prakash Banerjee granted leave to Kumar's counsel for filing a petition in the registry of the court and moved the matter for hearing at 2 pm.

    11 IPS officers reinstated in West Bengal

    Earlier in the day, Kumar's counsel had moved the vacation bench of the high court and prayed for leave to file the petition.

    The state government recently reinstated former Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar, who was removed by the poll panel as Additional Director General, CID, before the seventh phase of polling.

    The Supreme Court had last week dismissed a plea of Kumar seeking extension of protection from arrest in the multi-crore chit fund scam case.

    A vacation bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Arun Mishra, said Kumar can approach the Calcutta High Court or a trial court here for seeking relief in the case.

    PTI

    lok-sabha-home

    Read more about:

    rajeev kumar calcutta high court cbi saradha chit fund scam

    Story first published: Thursday, May 30, 2019, 12:21 [IST]
