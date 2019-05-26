Saradha scam: Look-out notice issued against former Kolkata top cop Rajeev Kumar

New Delhi, May 26: A look out notice has been issued against former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar, an accused in the multi-crore Saradha chit fund scam.

According to the lookout notice, Kumar is not allowed to leave the country for a year and will be detained and handed over to CBI if he tries to use airport or seaport to travel abroad.

All airports and immigration authorities have been alerted by the CBI this week to prevent him from leaving the country and intimate the agency on any possible move, they said.

The agency wants custodial interrogation of Kumar, a 1989-batch IPS officer, in connection with Rs 2500 crore Saradha ponzi scam as he was heading the Special Investigation Team of West Bengal Police to probe the case before CBI took over, they said.

The CBI had told the Supreme Court that custodial interrogation of Kumar was necessary as he was not cooperating with the probe and he was "evasive" and "arrogant" in answering queries put to him during his questioning by the agency.

Following his removal as ADG CID of Bengal by the Election Commission after violence broke out during BJP chief Amit Shah's rally in the state, Kumar is now an officer of the ministry of home affairs in Delhi.

Earlier on Friday, Kumar failed to get any relief from the Supreme Court which declined to entertain his petition seeking extension of protection from arrest in the multi-crore scam.

Kumar has been accused of destroying crucial evidence in the case. It was on this ground that the CBI urged the top court to modify its February order and let it arrest Kumar. Subsequently, the court passed the May 17 order.

