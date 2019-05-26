  • search
For Kolkata Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Saradha scam: Look-out notice issued against former Kolkata top cop Rajeev Kumar

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 26: A look out notice has been issued against former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar, an accused in the multi-crore Saradha chit fund scam.

    Saradha scam: Look-out notice issued against former Kolkata top cop Rajeev Kumar

    According to the lookout notice, Kumar is not allowed to leave the country for a year and will be detained and handed over to CBI if he tries to use airport or seaport to travel abroad.

    Setback for ex-Kolkata top cop as SC declines protection from arrest

    Following his removal as ADG CID of Bengal by the Election Commission after violence broke out during BJP chief Amit Shah's rally in the state, Kumar is now an officer of the ministry of home affairs in Delhi.

    Earlier on Friday, Kumar failed to get any relief from the Supreme Court which declined to entertain his petition seeking extension of protection from arrest in the multi-crore scam.

    Kumar has been accused of destroying crucial evidence in the case. It was on this ground that the CBI urged the top court to modify its February order and let it arrest Kumar. Subsequently, the court passed the May 17 order.

    Kolkata Dakshin Fact Check
    ELECTORS
    Electors
    17,19,821
    • MALE
      8,92,175
      MALE
    • FEMALE
      8,27,613
      FEMALE
    • TRANSGENDER
      33
      TRANSGENDER
    + More Details

    More KOLKATA News

    Read more about:

    rajeev kumar saradha chit fund scam kolkata

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue