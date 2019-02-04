  • search
    Saradha scam: Evidence linking the high and mighty may have been destroyed, CBI sources

    Kolkata, Feb 04: Amidst the drama that unfolded in Kolkata, the CBI says that there is crucial evidence that links the chit fund scams to influential people. In April 2013, a Special Investigation Team had collected crucial evidence in the Saradha Chit Fund Scam.

    The SIT was headed by Kolkata Police Commissioner, Rajeev Kumar and the team had collected crucial evidence that links influential people to the scam. There is an urgent need to question Kumar in connection with the evidence, he and his team had collected, a CBI source informed OneIndia.

    Following a Supreme Court ruling in 2014, the case was handed over to the CBI. Once the probe by the CBI commenced, the evidence collected by the SIT was not handed over to the agency. We fear this evidence may have been destroyed, the CBI officer also said.

    In an unprecedented development, a number of CBI officers, who had gone to question Kolkata Police chief Rajeev Kumar in connection with chit fund scam cases, were bundled into police jeeps, whisked to a police station and detained, officials said.

    While the agency sources claimed that some of its men were forcibly taken away from Kumar's Loudon Street residence and arrested, a senior police officer denied the claim and said they have been taken to the police station to check if they had done required documents to question Kumar.

