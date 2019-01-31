  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Saradha scam: CBI questions Mamata Banerjee's aide

    By Pti
    |

    Kolkata, Jan 31: The CBI has questioned a close aide of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Manik Majumdar, in connection with the Saradha ponzi scam, officials said on Thursday.

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

    The agency had given a notice to Majumdar, who has been Banerjee's secretary since her early days in politics, to appear before it, the officials said in New Delhi. But he had expressed his inability to come to the agency's Salt Lake city office in Kolkata citing his age and health, they said.

    Considering his application, the CBI team reached Majumdar's residence near the famous Kalighat temple in Kolkata to question him and record his statement on Thursday, they said.

    [CBI files chargesheet against P Chidambaram's wife in Saradha scam]

    The sources said the CBI suspected that Majumdar was a key player in managing funds of the party who had knowledge about the purchase of Banerjee's paintings by Sudipta Sen, the promoter of Saradha group. The Supreme Court had ordered a probe into the multi-crore-rupee Saradha scam and transferred the case to CBI in 2014.

    Thousands of investors were left in the lurch by the scam and it led to the arrest of many leaders and ministers of the state's ruling Trinamool Congress. All of them are now out on bail. Saradha group founder Sudipta Sen and his associate Debjani Mukherjee, arrested in 2013 from Kashmir, are in custody.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    mamata banerjee sarada chit fund scam

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue