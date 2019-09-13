  • search
    Saradha scam: Calcutta HC withdraws ex-Kolkata police chief’s interim protection from arrest

    Kolkata, Sep 13: The Calcutta High Court on Friday vacated its order granting protection from arrest to former Kolkata Police commissioner Rajeev Kumar in connection with the Saradha chit fund scam.

    The court also rejected Kumar's prayer for quashing of a CBI notice that sought his appearance for questioning in the case.

    Kumar, who is currently the West Bengal CID additional director general, was part of a Special Investigation Team set up by the state government to investigate the scam before the Supreme Court handed over the case to the CBI in 2014, along with other chit fund cases.

    The Saradha group of companies has allegedly duped lakhs of people to the tune of Rs 2500 crore, promising higher rates of returns on their investments.

    Story first published: Friday, September 13, 2019, 18:02 [IST]
