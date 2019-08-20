  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Saradha scam: Calcutta HC extends protection from arrest to Rajeev Kumar

    By PTI
    |

    Kolkata, Aug 20: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday extended the protection from arrest to West Bengal CID Additional Director General Rajeev Kumar in connection with the Saradha chit-fund scam.

    Calcutta HC
    Calcutta HC

    Justice Madhumati Mitra extended Kumar's interim protection till August 28 after a CBI counsel submitted before her that his senior was out of town in connection with another case. The junior counsel for the CBI prayed for an adjournment of hearing of Kumar's petition seeking quashing of a notice served on him by the agency to appear for questioning in connection with the Rs 2,500-crore scam.

    The court said the matter would be heard again on August 27. Kumar, a former commissioner of Kolkata Police and Bidhannagar Police, was appointed ADG, CID, by the Mamata Banerjee-led government before the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

    Ponzi scams: Partha Chatterjee, Rajeev Kumar reach CBI office

    He was, however, removed by the Election Commission during the poll process and was attached to the Union Home Ministry in New Delhi. The state government reinstated him following the withdrawal of the model code of conduct.

    PTI

    More PONZI SCAM News

    Read more about:

    ponzi scam rajeev kumar saradha chit fund scam

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue