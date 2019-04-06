Saradha chit fund scam: CBI seeks custodial interrogation of former Kolkata top cop

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 06: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has moved fresh plea in Supreme Court seeking permission to arrest, and for custodial interrogation of ex-Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar. The probing agency wants top court to withdraw its February 5 order granting protection to Rajeev Kumar from arrest.

CBI said that Rajeev Kumar was evasive and concealed information and that he could have destroyed evidence.

Kumar was heading a special investigation team that was looking into the chit fund scam. The CBI told the court a number of evidence linked to the case has gone missing.

On February 3, a team of CBI officers was stopped from entering Mr Kumar's home in Kolkata when they had gone to question him in connection with the chit fund scam cases. The move had prompted Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to start a sit-in-protest in the heart of the city against what she called was an "the attack on constitutional norms".