    Sara Ali Khan's driver tests COVID-19 positive

    By PTI
    |

    Mumbai, July 14: Actor Sara Ali Khan on Tuesday said her driver has tested positive for COVID-19 while she and her family members were coronavirus negative. Sara, who lives with actor-mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim, took to Instagram and said her family and the domestic staff are taking necessary precautions.

    "I would like to inform you that our driver has tested positive for COVID-19. The BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) was promptly alerted about it and he has been moved to a quarantine centre.

    "My family, the other staff at home and I have all been tested negative and will take the necessary precautions. A sincere thank you to the BMC from me and my family for all their help and guidance. Stay safe everyone," the 24 year-old actor said.

    Recently, both Sara and Ibrahim were spotted visiting actor-father Saif Ali Khan's house. The news comes days after four members of the Bachchan family, including megastar Amitabh, actor-son Abhishek, daughter-in-law, actor Aishwarya and granddaughter Aaradhya tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

    While Amitabh, 77, and Abhishek, 44, are currently at Nanavati Hospital, Aishwarya, 46, and eight-year-old Aaradhya are quarantined at home. On Monday, Mumbai's COVID-19 cases rose by 1,174 to 93,894 while the death toll went up by 47 to 5,332, the BMC said.

