Sapna Chaudhary denies joining BJP, says campaigning for 'good friend' Manoj Tiwari

New Delhi, Apr 22: After Sapna Chaudhary was spotted at a roadshow in Delhi alongside Manoj Tiwari, the Haryanvi dance performer denied joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that she was there at Tiwari's rally because of the 'good friendship' that they share.

Last month, speculations were rife that Sapna, an alumnus of reality show 'Bigg Boss' will foray into politics.

First, it was said that she will join Congress, after pictures of her signing some papers surfaced on the Internet. However, she refuted the reports and said she will not join any party.

Soon after that, Sapna met Tiwari, who said that he will be happy if she campaigns for the BJP in future.

The former Bigg Boss contestant is likely to campaign in constituencies where there are a sizeable number of Jat and Purvanchali voters and in rural pockets of northeast, northwest Delhi, south and west parliamentary constituencies, sources said, adding that she will herself make the announcement.

Apart from being famous for her dancing skills, Sapna Choudhary figured in Google's most searched personalities of 2018. Sapna Choudhary was born on December 25, 1990 in Rohtak, Haryana. She took up dancing as means of livelihood following her father's death when she was 12-years-old. She is known for her popular songs like Solid Body, Gora Gora, Bahu Zamidar Ki and Rate Vade Ge.

The Lok Sabha polls being conducted in seven phases will begin on April 11 and continue till May 19. Delhi will vote on May 12 and the overall results will be declared on May 23.