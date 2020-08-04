YouTube
    Santosh Hegde calls for peaceful coexistence, religious harmony ahead of Bhumi Pujan

    By PTI
    Bengaluru, Aug 04: As the stage is set for the ground-breaking ceremony for Ram temple construction at Ayodhya on Wednesday, retired Supreme Court judge N Santosh Hegde has called for promotion of religious harmony and peaceful coexistence and respect for different faiths.

    Santosh Hegde
    Santosh Hegde

    "It is a good idea to make that as an object of the temple so that there can be peace in the world," the former Solicitor General of India said when asked if the temple should be promoted as a symbol of national integration, and social and communal harmony. Hegde said one of the most dangerous things for conflict today is religion.

    "In that background, there should be some effort from somebody or other to bring about peaceful coexistence, respecting each religion," the former Karnataka Lokayukta told PTI on Tuesday.

    "It is a good idea to start Bhumi Pujan as an indicator of that or foundation for developing harmony among various religions," he added.

      The Supreme Court had in November last year paved the way for the construction of a Ram temple by a Trust at the disputed site of the Babri Masjid's demolition in Ayodhya. It also directed the Centre to allot an alternative 5- acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a new mosque at a "prominent" place in the holy town in Uttar Pradesh.

      The Uttar Pradesh government has allotted a five-acre land in Dhannipur village in Sohaval Tehsil of Ayodhya for the mosque's construction.

