Sanskar Bharati plans to showcase 106-year-old history of Indian cinema at Kumb in Allahabad

Written By: Oneindia Staff
    New Delhi: Sanskar Bharati, one of the affiliate organisation of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), plans to showcase the 106-year-old history of the Indian cinema at the Kumb Mela in Allahabad in January 2019. During the 49-day-long fare, cinema from different Indian languages from Bhojpuri to Marathi will be shown including depiction of the history of Indian cinema.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Joint general secretary of the Sanskar Bharati Amir Chand said that cultural programmes will be organised in the mela for 40 day and for that 35 stages will be erected in the sector 26 of mela. The Kumbh Mela will be divided in as many sectors where pilgrims stay for the entire month. The cultural programme organised in the mela will have 25 thousand artists participating in it.

    Amirchand said that around 10 crore pilgrims will visit Kumbh Mela from January 14, 2019 for 49 days. Kumbh mela becomes an international attraction not only for pilgrims from across the world but also for tourists. An entire city is created along both the banks of Ganga close to Sangam.

    rss cinema

