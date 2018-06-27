Sanju movie: Case against Ranbir, Anushka for allegedly making derogatory remarks against sex worker

A complaint has been filed against Ranbir Kapoor & Anushka Sharma for allegedly making derogatory remarks against sex workers in the upcoming movie 'Sanju'.

In the scene, Sharma, who plays a journalist, asks Kapoor's Sanjay Dutt about his former girlfriends. Kapoor's character replies saying, "308, without counting the prostitutes".

The comment has not gone down well with the complainants, who have reportedly reached out to the National Commission for Women. The complainants allege that sex workers have been projected in a derogatory manner. The production house, director and actors are yet to respond.

As the film is slated to be released to on 29 June, this complaint could prove to be a major setback Sanju and its makers.

