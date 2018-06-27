English
  • Sports

Sanju movie: Case against Ranbir, Anushka for allegedly making derogatory remarks against sex worker

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    A complaint has been filed against Ranbir Kapoor & Anushka Sharma for allegedly making derogatory remarks against sex workers in the upcoming movie 'Sanju'.

    Sanju movie: Case against Ranbir, Anushka for allegedly making derogatory remarks against sex worker

    In the scene, Sharma, who plays a journalist, asks Kapoor's Sanjay Dutt about his former girlfriends. Kapoor's character replies saying, "308, without counting the prostitutes".

    The comment has not gone down well with the complainants, who have reportedly reached out to the National Commission for Women. The complainants allege that sex workers have been projected in a derogatory manner. The production house, director and actors are yet to respond.

    As the film is slated to be released to on 29 June, this complaint could prove to be a major setback Sanju and its makers.

    Read more about:

    sex workers movie ranbir kapoor anushka sharma

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 27, 2018, 18:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 27, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue